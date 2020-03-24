Local church adapts to COVID-19 crisis

DOWLING — Christ Lutheran Church continues to offer worship opportunities to its members and to the whole community.

“It’s an opportunity to create a virtual congregation which is something we actually talked about before this crisis came about,” said Pastor Julie Parsell.

Although she is currently working from home and contacting parishioners by phone, email and mail, the congregation had already put several technology measures in place previously that are proving to be helpful now.

“In addition to a Facebook page and a website, we actually have our own smartphone church app. In the app people will find a newsfeed which includes our Facebook content, a sermon button which links to worship and sermon videos, a bible to read, a prayer wall, a video button which links to our YouTube library, and a link to give an offering,” Parsell said.

Anyone is welcome to download the app, or utilize the church’s social media or website.

Parsell is doing weekly worship on Facebook Live, but is posting on Thursday afternoon so people have it the whole weekend on all the platforms the church offers. If someone is unable to access technology, they can call the church office to request that a sermon be emailed or mailed.

The church website is https://www.christlutheran-nwohio.com/.