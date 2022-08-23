Body found in Maumee River
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg police and fire departments responded to a report of a body found in the Maumee River near the Maple Street boat docks at 2:25 p.m. on Monday.
The body was an 88-year-old man whose identity is not being released at this time, according to a Perrysburg spokesperson.
There were no obvious signs of injuries and a cause of death has not yet been determined. The Wood County Coroner’s Office has been notified. The incident remains under investigation.
BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend
The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning.
When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
No injuries were reported.
The fire division responded with their ladder truck to a fire at Innovation Drive off of East Napoleon Road Sunday around 7 p.m.
There were no injuries. The state fire marshal has been called.
Middleton Twp. responded to scene for mutual aid.
The fire division also had two other calls while there, and they also responded to reported kitchen fire in town.
BG man arrested for assault
A man was arrested at a mental health facility for assaulting a woman.
The Bowling Green Police Division was called to the 800 block of North College Drive Friday at 5:23 p.m.
A man reportedly became upset when he was not given $5 owed to him.
He repeatedly punched a woman in the face, according to the report.
David Bustamante, 54, was arrested for assault and taken to jail.
From the Farm goes to Deshler
DESHLER — The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a From the Farm event on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the George Farm 22604 Hoytville Road.
The topic is field drainage and water control structures. Bring a lawn chair. The event is free and open to the community. Contact the district office to RSVP at 419-354-5517, on Facebook, or online at www.woodswcd.com to ensure enough resource materials and snacks are provided.
BG councilmen to hold Ward 2 constituent meeting
Bowling Green Council members Jeff Dennis, at-large, and Joel O’Dorisio, Ward 2, will host a Ward 2 constituent meeting on Saturday at Grounds for Thought beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
The purpose of this meeting will be to hear from residents about their priorities and concerns. Dennis and O’Dorisio will also share information and answer any questions about ongoing initiatives, including bike infrastructure, sustainability and proposed updates to the zoning code.
Residents who cannot attend the forum or would like to provide feedback in advance are encouraged to email [email protected] or [email protected].
Caswell & the Company on market stage
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health concludes Thursday at 7 p.m. with music by Caswell & the Company.
Caswell & the Company were rained out in the 2021 concert series, so they are back and wrapping up the concert season with their blend of music genres that Rick Caswell describes as “folk rock and country blues.”
Caswell is a Perrysburg-based singer/songwriter who performs frequently throughout the Toledo area. His band Caswell and the Company is composed of popular and seasoned musicians who appear frequently in the area music scene with each other in different iterations, or in other large bands. Members include Isaac Snyder playing the electric guitar and vocals; Mike Perzynski on bass guitar and vocals; Caswell, acoustic guitar and vocals; Evan Spurlock on drums; and Peter Kharchenko playing the electric guitar.
The Perrysburg Farmers Market continues through Oct. 13.
Births
Maggie and Brad Seeger, a son, Aug. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Blaze Campbell-Jacobs and Kevin Jacobs, a son, Aug. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Leslie Waltermeyer and Brandon Polen, a son, Aug. 19, Wood County Hospital.
Rachel and Alex Phillips, a daughter, Aug. 19, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Sunny Saturday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 86.