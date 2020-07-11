Active coronavirus cases remain at 54
Wood County has had 467 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 459 on Thursday.
There are 54 active cases, which is the same as Thursday.
There are 36-40 active coronavirus cases in Bowling Green, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Perrysburg zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Deshler, Grand Rapids, North Baltimore, Pemberville Tontogany, Walbridge and Weston.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 73 hospitalizations, up two from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 50. There are 191 males and 268 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There have been 211 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 59,000 confirmed cases and 2,776 confirmed deaths. The median age is 44.
Commissioners weigh in on level 3
The Wood County commissioners are asking everyone to wear face coverings and maintain social distance after the county was raised to a level 3 for coronavirus cases (see page 1 for details).
Wood County was raised from level 2 (orange) to level 3 (red) in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday. With the rating of red comes mandatory mask use.
Following this announcement, the Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote and Ted Bowlus issued the following statement:
“Ohioans have proven that they can tame COVID-19. Wood County in particular has had much success in taming the virus because people worked together and showed respect for one another. Unfortunately, as the weather has warmed and people have tried to resume as much of a normal life as possible, the virus has regained traction and the infection rate has risen. The solution is we must all do our part to tame this virus – our social interactions, school functions, economic recovery, and much more depend on it. If you truly want to live a normal a life, we must all work together to make that possible. We can do this if we work together by doing the following:
Wear face coverings indoors in public places. This is very easy to do. It shows much respect for other people. You might ask who will enforce this. The best answer is that people must be responsible for themselves and their family members. Other people may be much more susceptible to the virus than you. Think of them. Wear a face covering.
Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. Be respectful of other people and the space around them – indoors or out. We understand. We are social people. Yet, we know what we all must do.
Decrease in-person interactions with others and limit attending gatherings of any size.
Wash hands frequently with soap and warm water – and encourage those around you to do the same.
BG police seek tips on business scam
Bowling Green police have taken two complaints from businesses in that received scam phone calls from a male subject.
The male spoke with a southern accent and claimed to be conducting a counterfeit money investigation at the business and needed the employees help, according to a news release by the Bowling Green Police Division.
The male also claims he is working with local law enforcement and requests the employee turn over the money from the store to him as part of the investigation.
Anyone having any information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the BGPD at 419-352-1131, or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME.
Knollwood closes for sewer work
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be repairing a sewer lateral on Knollwood Drive on Monday and Tuesday. As a result, Knollwood, from Ordway Avenue to Crestview Drive, will be closed to traffic each day from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
This schedule is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Go on Scavenger Hunt at Simpson park
BG Parks and Recreation and the Wood County District Public Library have partnered to provide a self-directed scavenger hunt, Imagine Your Story, for families for the month of July.
In the potting shed located in the Children’s Garden, find a list of 12 items to look for throughout the garden. As visitors explore the garden, teach children to be respectful of water features (wading or throwing rocks into the ponds is prohibited).
BG driver hospitalized after striking tree
An Bowling Green woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into a tree Sunday.
Angela Torok was southbound in the 17000 block of Haskins Road shortly after midnight when she ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
She was taken by Mid County EMS to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Both front airbags of the Chrysler Aspen deployed and she had to be extricated by mechanical means.
Torok, 49, was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Wayne library meeting canceled
WAYNE — The Wayne Public Library Board meeting on Monday has been canceled.
Shop at the fairgrounds
The Village Marketplace Shopping Event will be held today from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Wood County Fairgrounds.
The local shopping experience will include food, arts and crafts.
Family reunion canceled
The Carpenter family reunion scheduled for this month has been canceled.
BG utilities meeting canceled
Monday’s Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting has been canceled dueo to lack of official business.
The next meetingis set for July 27.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.