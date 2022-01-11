Cases remain high in Wood County
There have been 24,849 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 842 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 168.4 cases per day.
There have been 306 deaths, which is no increase since Thursday.
There have been 1,037 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 21 since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 2,207,270 confirmed cases and 30,072 confirmed deaths.
Church offers drive-thru community dinner
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal.
The menu is pulled chili-stuffed baked potato, green beans, fruit cup and cookies.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. First Christian is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Quantity is limited. Also, participants can choose from a variety of breads and pastries provided by the food pantry.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries.
For more information contact cnekilpatrick@outlook.com.
$150,000 in state funds go to Owens, community center
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, announced Tuesday that the State Controlling Board has approved two measures providing thousands of dollars for campus safety and renovations for Owens Community College and the Bowling Green Training and Community Center.
“During the previous General Assembly, I supported the bills that provided for this local funding coming to Bowling Green” Ghanbari said. “These measures are going to help provide for further security and assist with renovations. This is a true investment for the Bowling Green community in Wood County and I look forward to seeing the completion of these projects.”
The two measures approved include:
· $102,800 to Owens Community College for the Campus Safety Grant Program to install door access control hardware on campus
· $47,883 to the Bowling Green Training and Community Center for various renovations
The next State Controlling Board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 31.
BG Chamber of Commerce dinner postponed
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors has decided to postpone their Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner scheduled for Jan. 29.
The board approved combining the awards with the mid-year meeting as a formal event at the Bowling Green State University Lenhart Grand Ballroom on a date that has not yet been set.
The board considered the current high transmission rate of coronavirus that the community is experiencing. It is expected to peak right about the time of the event and then bottom out, the chamber said in a statement.
“This decision by the board is the right thing to do,” chamber’s Executive Director Mary Hinkelman said. “The events were combined last year as a luncheon and everyone was pleased with the program. The annual meeting dinner and awards project team and the chamber staff have put a lot of work into creating the perfect event for 2022 with a theme of Seas the Day – Knot the Moment.
“Everything that has been designed and constructed so far will give us a head start for planning a spectacular evening when a new date is confirmed with BGSU Conference and Event Services.”
Water and sewer board meeting canceled
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has canceled the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday out of caution for a high incidence of local coronavirus cases.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 7:30 a.m. at the district main office, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Rossford city administrative offices closed for week due to COVID-19
ROSSFORD — Due to the spread of coronavirus, the municipal offices will be closed this week. A reopening is planned on Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m. The city administration recommends calling 419-666-0210 to leave a message with any questions.
Monday’s council meeting was also canceled. Law Director Kevin Heban stated in an email to the newspaper and to council members that there are no pressing issues or legislation that cannot wait until the next scheduled meeting.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 34. A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow Saturday. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 30.