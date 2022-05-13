The LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy is wrapping up a very successful first semester with over 60 participants. Registration is now open for the second semester which begins in June.
The Academy is a platform of programming offered through the Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. in partnership with the Bowling Green State University Optimal Aging Institute. Academy courses focus on education, engagement and life enrichment and are facilitated by volunteer instructors with a passion for their chosen subjects. Courses are intended to be enjoyable and stimulating for all participants and include opportunities for social interaction.
The summer semester will run from June through August and will include the following courses:
· Toledo Museum of Art Gallery Group, led by Dianne Klein and Michael Coomes, volunteer docents, Toledo Museum of Art
· Adventures in the Spanish Language, instructed by Liliana G. Rossi, PhD, Spanish Literature, Spanish teacher, paralegal (immigration)
· Mental Health and Well-Being, instructed by various professionals from BGSU and NAMI Wood County
· Baseball: The Good, the bad and the ugly, instructed by Dave Horger, retired Bowling Green radio personality
· Spanish Film Culture Review, instructed Rossi
· John Dillinger Slept Here: Gangsters in Wood County, instructed by Richard Baranowski, local history librarian, Way Public Library
· Bhutan and Nepal: A Travelogue, instructed by Joseph Jacoby, professor emeritus of sociology, BGSU
· Local Tales, instructed by Dr. Earl Wm. Campbell Jr., MD, professor emeritus of medicine, University of Toledo
· Restorative Farming, instructed by Liz Mathiesen, student, BGSU
· Memoir Writing: Fiction, instructed by Joseph Elia, student, English Department, BGSU
Brochures with more information on each course are available to be picked up at any WCCOA Senior Center location.
To take part in LivelyU courses, an annual tuition fee of $20 is required. This tuition payment will give participants access to any courses offered for the calendar year. Payment and registration can be organized through the WCCOA Programs Department by phone at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or by email at programs@wccoa.net.
LivelyU course work has been developed by the following committee members: Danielle Brogley, Carol Kinsey, Dianne Klein, Liz Lauck, Vivian Miller, Eric Myers and Lynn Ritter.
To share life skills with others and volunteer as an instructor, course manager or curriculum committee members, call or email the numbers above or email programs@wccoa.net.