The Wood County Committee on Aging is offering opportunities to seniors to learn.
A Lively You series, to promote lifelong learning, is starting next month. Danielle Brogley, director of programs for the committee on aging, reported on it at Wednesday’s board meeting.
Local leaders are working with the Optimal Aging Institute to create the local course work, she said.
“The courses are going to be led by retired professors or those who are experts in their field. They’re volunteering to do the coursework,” Brogley said.
The first course will be offered in March and will run through May. There will be a June-August semester and a September-November one. There will be no offerings December-February.
“The course work is anything from language to history. We have memoir writing, mindfulness,” Brogley said.
There will be a $20 annual fee, with scholarships available. In-person classes will be held at the senior center.
Lively You came out of the coronavirus pandemic, Brogley said.
“It was an online learning academy when COVID hit, and we had some great success with our online programming, but we decided to take it to the next level.”
Lisa Myers, director of social services, talked to the board about mental health training that will be offered.
“Mental health first aid training is similar to what you would think of as regular first aid training,” she said. “Mental health first aid training is how to identify potentially someone in a mental health emergency.
“It’s basic skills provided to the general public —you don’t have to be a clinician, you don’t have to have a degree in social work or psychology.”
The Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults free training will be held April 27 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the senior center.
The training will be to give support to someone who may have severe depression, express thoughts of dying or wanting to die, who is suffering from dementia and delusions, or dealing with substance use.
“Some people freeze and don’t know what to do. It’s training them how to help that person,” Myers said. “Not everybody has that kind of training or knows what to do in that type of situation so it can be a little scary.”
The training is open to anyone. Some of the committee on aging staff will participate, Myers said.
During the eight-hour training, lunch will be provided.
For more information visit namiwoodcounty.org/mental-health-first-aid or call 419-353-5661 or 800367-4935.