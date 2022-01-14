WAYNE — Little Readers (age 3-Preschool) and Fun Club (Kindergarten-4th grade) sign-up is happening now at the library.
These are weekly meetings that will run the first full week of February through mid April. Registration is required before sessions begin and forms can be found at www.waynepl.org.
The Saturday Morning Family Movie this week is “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” It will be showing from 9:45-11:32 a.m. No registration is required. Bottled water and treats provided.
Make-It Day, a once a month open house family creation day, will be held the last Saturday of every month January-May, from 10-11:30 a.m. No registration required. This is limited to the first 24 kids (no age limit). Adults must attend with children under 7.
The Saturday Morning Family Movie for Feb. 19 is “The Addams Family 2.” It will be showing from 10:05-11:38 a.m. No registration is required. Bottled water and treats will be provided.