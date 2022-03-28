TONTOGANY — Otsego High School’s musical “The Little Mermaid” will hit land this weekend with four productions.
Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil Sea Witch Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But she gives up her voice as the price of entry onto dry land.
With the help of Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and officious court composer Sebastian the crab, Ariel must wordlessly gain Prince Eric’s love within three days — or lose her soul to the ambitious witch.
Jonah Guthrie plays Ariel while Donovan Ellis is in the role of Prince Eric.
Gavin Miller portrays Sebastian, Abi Martin plays Ursula, Claire Wulff is Scuttle and Ava DuBois portrays Flounder.
Other performers include Rian Stanley as King Triton, Ella Kosinski as Flotsam, Jo Bradford as Jetsam, and September Bradford as Grimsby.
The cast also includes Abbey Eiben, Megan Vollmar, Sophia Schroeder, Rylie Kregel, Serenity Nickel, Olivia Robertson, Evie Frye, Luke Brewster, Rylie Askins and Quinlyn Strahm.
The seagulls are portrayed September Bradford, Ella Kosinski, Paige McKinney, Taylor Noe, Reese Rowe, Sophia Schroeder, Lila Seeger, Brennyn Treen and Tanna Wilson.
The maids are played by Addison Bickley, Emily Genson, Cadence Hamrick, Summer Lehsten, Taylor Noe and Brennyn Treen.
Playing chefs are Kate Cline, Jaelynn Deutschman, Lauren Eggenton, Lillian Griggs, Paige Hauge, Sophia Hefflinger, Zane Hurst, Ella Kosinski, Paige McKinney, Morgan McNary, Reese Rowe, Quinlyn Strahm, Megan Vollmar and Tanna Wilson.
Lillian Griggs, Zane Hurst, Taylor Noe play sailors.
Rylie Askins, Lauren Bennett, Addison Bickley, Kate Cline, Jaelynn Deutschman, Lauren Eggenton, Hannah Euler, Emily Genson, Lillian Griggs, Cadence Hamrick, Paige Hauge, Sophia Hefflinger, Zane Hurst, Rylie Kregel, Allison Lee, Janie Lehsten, Summer Lehsten, Maya Mason, Paige McKinney, Morgan McNary, Charis Mehl, Marissa Molnar, Serenity Nickel, Taylor Noe, Brooklynne Potter, Reese Rowe, Clara Seeger, Lila Seeger, Quinlyn Strahm, Brennyn Treen, Marissa Tschappat and Tanna Wilson portray the sea creatures and lagoon animals.
The show runs Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens.
Tickets can be bought online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60931 and will be available at the door.