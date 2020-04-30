While Literacy in the Park 2020 at Bowling Green State University has been canceled, that there will be sharing of literacy experiences. There is a new Flipgrid to help make Literacy in the Park come alive online.
The site allows readers to post what they are reading at home while practicing social distancing.
Share a short video book talk about the book, and encourage others to share their book talks. They are asking readers not to give spoilers.
Because Literacy in the Park is a hands-on and minds-on literacy activity for learners of all ages the site will also ask if readers have another literacy activity that to share.
Contact Tim Murnen at tmurnen@bgsu.edu for questions.