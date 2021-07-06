June was a hot, humid month. According to my rain gauge mounted in southeast Wood County, that area has received over 7 inches of rain since June 1. Other areas of the county have also received copious amounts of rainfall. Add to this the heat and humidity, and it has created the perfect conditions for earwigs to develop.
Quite honestly, I have about forgotten about these insect pests. It was not until I heard someone from the northern part of the county say they have the earwigs in their kitchen, that I started to think about them for a column.
According to folklore the earwig crawls into the ears of sleeping persons, burrowing into the brain to lay eggs. Of course, there is no truth to this.
The European earwig (Forficula auricularia) are relatively easy to identify by the prominent pincers or forceps on the end of the abdomen. On females, the pincers are fairly straight, while male pincers are more curved and caliper-like. These pincers are used as both offensive and defensive weapons. Though they may try to pinch if captured and handled, they do not harm people. This common earwig is about 5/8 inch long and dark brown with a reddish head and pale, yellow-brown legs.
Earwigs are considered a beneficial insect and are found outdoors. Usually, they are found in damp areas, such as under mulch, dead leaves, logs, piles of firewood, boards and rotted wood where they feed on the moist, decaying, plant material.
This decaying larger plant material passes through the earwig’s digestive tract and ends up in their frass or bug poop. The frass contains smaller particles that microbes feed on that will eventually recycle the nutrients back to the earth.
Like boxelder bugs, crickets and lady beetles, the earwig is a household pest and an accidental invader. They enter houses either by accident or when seeking shelter, during periods of dry weather.
Earwigs inside the house do not cause any harm or destruction. They are an annoyance or nuisance because of their presence. If disturbed, earwigs may produce a noticeable foul odor.
To prevent earwigs from coming indoors, preventative measures begin outdoors.
If possible, reduce outdoor lighting that attracts earwigs around doors and windows. Earwigs need and are very attracted to moisture. Eliminate damp, moist conditions near the house such as around faucets and air-conditioning units. Channel water from rain gutters and spouts away from the house foundation. Consider removing landscape mulch from against the house. Finally, prevent entry by using caulking compound, putty and weather stripping around doors, windows, pipes and other entry sites, especially at ground level.
As a last resort, an insecticide can be sprayed around the house to stop or limit earwigs from getting indoors. Treat a 3 to 6-foot band around the house adjacent to the foundation. Apply a home garden or turfgrass insecticide labeled for this purpose as needed and according to label directions.