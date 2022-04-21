The Links Lassies golf league is played at the Bowling Green Country Club. No club membership is required for participation. An organizational meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse. New players are always welcome.
The league features 9-hole play with professional handicapping. No partners or substitutes needed. The $30 dues at the start of the season covers prizes and the banquet.
League members pay their own greens fees each time they play. The cost for 9 holes with a cart is $18.50. The first day of play is scheduled for May 3 with tee times starting at 9 a.m.
For further information, contact Becky Ridgely 419-346-2111 or Susan Enright 419-261-8622.