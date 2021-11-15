The bigger and better Christmas light display at Hanneman Funeral Home in Bowling Green will again give local families many fond holiday memories.
The event runs from Nov. 26-Jan. 1 from 5-11 p.m. daily.
Funeral director and general manager Drew Devore said that new displays this year include Disney characters from “Frozen.”
They join Darth Vader holding a gift, moving crocodiles, a train with spinning wheels, a nativity scene, penguins and reindeer, snowmen and angels, all arranged in 20-30 different scenes spread across the facility’s 5-acre property. During business hours, they also have an indoor display.
Devore said that since moving the Deck-Hanneman funeral home operation to 1460 W. Wooster St. in 2006, owners Kraig and Kay Hanneman have shared the joy of Christmas through displays they personally have selected.
They continue to do this, Devore said, because the couple like to create something affordable for families to do on the holidays.
“We are like the zoo, except we are drive-thru and free,” Devore said.
He said directional signs guide cars through the displays, although there are places to stop that allow people to get out and take pictures by the displays.
Devore added that the best time to come is right after dusk, when traffic is lighter.
“Even then, traffic is often backed up into the street,” he said.
He said they are already getting calls from people asking when the lights would come on, because they want to work in seeing the lights into their holiday plans to entertain out of town visitors.
Devore said they have always wanted to give back to the community.
“We all find it very rewarding when visitors thank us for the nice memories.”
Other annual features are the Santa House and an antique blue Sentinel-Tribune mailbox that delivers letters to the big guy at the North Pole.
“Santa does make visits, especially on Christmas Eve,” Devore said.
They start setting up the many displays starting about three weeks before Thanksgiving. Although DeVore did not know what kind of electrical bill they will receive for the 500,000 lights in the displays, he said that all the lights are LEDs.
The Hanneman family funeral homes and crematory has been serving the public since 1912. Currently they have facilities not only in Bowling Green, but also Weston, Grand Rapids, Liberty Center, Findlay, McComb, Lima, Fremont, Willard and Attica.