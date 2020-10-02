Northwest Ohio Foundation for Life is sponsoring Life Chain 2020 in accordance with Respect Life on Sunday.
Bowling Green local churches will be meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Wooster Green. At 2 p.m. they will be walking to the corner of Main and Wooster streets to hold up pro-life signs.
Life Chain is a national event during which people from all denominations are invited to pray together for the ending of abortion and to stand in prayerful witness alongside our nation’s roads for dignity of life at all stages.
Those who wish to join can meet at the Green Space and they will be given signs. Those participating in praying are Ed Sitter, the Foundation for Life coordinator; Pastor Steve Davis, from Dayspring Bowling Green Pregnancy Center; and Carol Tyson and Kristel Asmus, co-leaders of the event.
If anyone wants to participate but is unable to stand for an hour, they are welcome to bring a chair to sit.