Dozens of donors who contributed to the success of the No-Show Novel Night non-event in support of the Wood County District Public Library. Through the support, more than $111,000 was raised to buy books, audiobooks and eBooks.

Major Donors

Anonymous

Robert and Patricia Maurer

A.A. Green Realty, Inc.

Steve Conlin

J. Christopher & Ellen Dalton

Edna & George Clemans

Joseph and Judith Conda Family Fund

Becky Bhaer

Pamela & Kenneth Frisch

Michael Penrod & Ken Housholder

Mike Kuhlin

Teri Sharp

Mike & Terri Marsh

Maggie Fawcett & Bryan Hartzler

Danberry Realtors

Whalen Realty & Auction Ltd.

Dianne and Tom Klein

John & Debbie Strawman

Wood County Insurance Agency, Inc.

John Fawcett

Premier Bank

First Insurance Group

Dawn McCaghy

Supporting Donors

Alexander Penrod Housholder

Betty Laukhuf

John & Michelle Maurer

David Maurer

Michael Sibbersen

David & Sue Potter

Dr. Inge Klopping

Jane Robb

Susan Brown & Stephen Demuth

M. Michele Raine

George & Susan Winters

Brian Paskvan & Rebecca Lentz-Paskvan

Richard & Nadine Edwards

Bob & Winnie Rex

Kathy East

Penelope McMorris

Dianne Nevius

Rebecca White-Schooner & Don Schooner

Nancy Spence

Jane Schimpf

Newlove Realty

Margaret & Joseph Baker

Judith K Miller

Sharon Hanna

Nathan Eikost

Chester & Janet Marcin

Carl & Kay Lipp

Andrew Kalmar

Clifton and Judith Boutelle

Donna & Richard Otley Sr

Cynthia Clark

Carole Matthews

Rachel Phipps

Robert & Linda Boughton

Judith Hudson

Laurie Harple

Larry and Fran Weiss

Stephen & Jeanne Langendorfer

Joseph & Elayne Jacoby

Elizabeth Hagen

Alice and John Calderonello

Christine Roudebush

Maria & Marc Simon

John & Norma Stickler

Ann Bowers & Paul Yon

Diane Vogtsberger

Stephen & Joan McEwen

Sue Doreen Kloor

Melissa & Doug Krieger

Jenny & Brian Swope

Kristin Wetzel

Timothy & Margie Harris

Colleen Smith

Roger & Betty Jean Anderson

Jo Tutolo

Laurence & Gail Nader

Julieanna Armstrong

Joan Slebos

Patricia Cochrane

Cathy & Donald Drummer

Jacob & Tracy Vanneman

Barbara Rothrock

Linda Brown & David Dupont

Debra Born

Paul and Roberta Vermaaten

Jason Miller

Rebecca Fausey

Sandy Rowland

Joyce Kepke

Tamara Sharp

Martha and James Woelke

Jane Wood

Wellington & Mojabeng Kamala

Dr. Ted and Lois Bowlus

Barbara Moses

Mary Callahan Boone

Larry & Dianne Mershman

John & Judy Powell

Kay Heffernan

Mark Ohashi

Robert & Deborah Feehan

Karen Jones

Keith and Anne Heyman

Kathy Lee

Deborah Rogers

John & Patricia Harvey

