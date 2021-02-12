Patrons will now be able to check out a VHS converter and a photo and document scanner from the Wood County District Public Library, 251 N. Main St.
The VHS converter makes it easy to convert old VHS home videos into MP4 format, which patrons can store on their phone or computer. Additionally, the photo and document scanner allows patrons to quickly scan and send digital versions of their documents or photos to their computer.
“I found the VHS converter really easy to use,” said Kristin Wetzel, information services coordinator. “Having the videos of my kids growing up in an easy to use and share format is priceless. The library is fortunate to have the Wood County Genealogical Society as a partner.”
Patrons can check the VHS converter or photo and document scanner out by asking for it at the Information Desk. Both the VHS converter and the photo and document scanner can be checked out for seven days.
These items will be among many other items that can be checked out from WCDPL, including telescopes, large-sized versions of games and ukuleles.
The VHS converter and the photo and document scanner were supported by a donation from the Wood County Genealogical Society.
For more information, contact Information Services by calling 419-352-5050 or by emailing woodref@wcdpl.org.