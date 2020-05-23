“Imagine Your Story” Youth Summer Reading Program at Wood County District Public Library
The youth summer reading program “Imagine Your Story” at the Wood County District Public Library begins June 1.
The Children’s Place staff have reimagined the program offering it entirely online through July 31. Youth can register and record reading progress at http://wcdpl.readsquared.com/. Final raffle prizes for all participants will be distributed in August. Random book prizes will be distributed throughout the summer at curbside services at bg main library as well as the Walbridge branch and registrants will be notified by email.
“The Wood County District Public Library is more determined than ever to offer reading materials, encouragement, support and good ideas to the families of our community,” said Maria Simon, youth services director.
WCDPL is not giving up on a youth summer reading program; the Children’s Place is considering creative opportunities of what can be done together, she said. Happenings will be shared by email with registrants as well through the media and WCDPL Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WCDPL/.
Youth ages 11 years and older are encouraged to apply now to join the WCDPL Virtual Volunteen Corps. Online applications are available at the library website https://wcdpl.org/teens-can-volunteen-wcdpl.
Virtual Volunteens will be asked to perform suggested “good deeds” particularly at and from home where their service will make a big difference for the community, Simon said.
The Children’s Place Staff will organize special online meetings in small groups to facilitate interaction and conversation discussing what they are doing as well as what they are reading. Virtual Volunteens will also be asked, as role models, to create special videos encouraging younger readers to find good books to enjoy. In addition to meeting new friends, Virtual Volunteens, can suggest meeting topics to learn more about our community and library resources.
The Children’s Place is also inviting and encouraging community leaders and those serving as community helpers to consider creating short videos introducing themselves and the important work they do as well as a favorite children’s book that they enjoyed and are encouraging young children and families to read together.
This Flipgrid Site is easy to use. Community Helpers are asked to consider posting a video at https://flipgrid.com/wcdplcommunityhelper. Creating a 5 minute video is easy; instructions are there. Videos can be recorded from the site. The opportunity for children registered for the summer reading program to meet significant adults who are making a difference in our community and hear about a special book that made a difference to them will give children lots to consider as they imagine their own story and their future.
Children registered for the summer reading program will be encouraged to watch these videos as “Reading Wizards” and the time spent watching will count toward their reading progress.
Children are encouraged to set their own goals. Reading minutes as well as missions/activities count this year. Everyone is invited to Cinderella’s Ball at the end.
More details and a map of Fairy Tale Land to record reading across famous fairy tale locations is available in the summer issue of the WCDPL Family CONNECT Magazine available on Tuesday at participating businesses as well as at the Bowling Green and Walbridge Curbside Services’ cart. An online version of CONNECT is currently available from the library’s website at https://wcdpl.org/Connect_online.