When you think of the library, you probably picture what most do: stacks and stacks of books.
Of course, the Wood County District Public Library has plenty of books to share, and we love doing so. We have thousands of titles — from tried-and-true favorites to new bestsellers — lining the shelves. Even our digital collections are filled with well-loved and brand-new titles.
What you may not know, is that the library has much more than books. Here are some suggestions to start browsing and exploring things your library has to offer.
If you’ve not explored our Library of Things, it’s a treasure trove of items that holds something everyone will love. We have plenty of technology, including a karaoke machine, digital microscope and different cameras for every need. Things that families will enjoy checking out and taking home include giant games like Tumble Tower and Bocce Ball, musical instruments like ukuleles and electronic drum pads, and the crowd favorite: Our home movie kit. Checking out items from our Library of Things is easy; simply browse our catalog by visiting wcdpl.org to see what’s available, or visit the library in person to browse our shelves. If the item you want isn’t available, we can always put a hold on it for you. We have new items available on shelves now.
A great resource for instant access to comics, movies and music can be found in our digital collections. Hoopla always has a great movie for a family movie night, or your next favorite comic series. Flipster has all of the newest magazines available from your favorite device, and the Tumblebook library is filled with games, picture books and read-alongs for kids and families.
Even research is made easier with a library card. There are plenty of databases to help with every research need, including Consumer Reports, Hobbies & Crafts Reference Center and Ohio Means Jobs. If you’re doing genealogy research, visit the library and get access to Ancestry: Library Edition for record-finding needs.
If you’re looking for something new to read, you can always ask a WCDPL librarian. By filling out our Five Books Just for You form located at wcdpl.org/five-books-just-you, you can get personalized reading suggestions based on your favorite genres and authors. Simply fill out the form and one of our librarians will select five books perfect for your next read.
There’s so much to do and access with your WCDPL library card. If you haven’t signed up for one, the process is simple. Just visit the library’s Checkout Desk to sign up for one today. You’ll have free access to books and so much more.
Nevius is the marketing and communications specialist at the Wood County District Public Library.