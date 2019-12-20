Library installs water filling station - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Library installs water filling station

Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 9:02 am

A new water bottle filling station has been installed at the Wood County District Public Library, 251 N. Main St.

“When the Walbridge library was being renovated, we added a water bottle filling station there,” said lMichael Penrod, library director. “It proved to be quite popular with users in Walbridge, so the decision was made to upgrade our water fountain in BG. Patrons and library staff appreciate the convenience it provided. And, while this may be a small step, it is nonetheless an important one for us as the library joins the community in looking for ways to address the issue of plastic waste.”

Posted in on Friday, December 20, 2019 9:02 am.

