Join the Wood County District Public Library and Owens Community College in the Owens Community College Big Read.
This year’s title is “How We Fight for Our Lives” by Saeed Jones. This hybrid discussion will take place in both Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green Library and online via Zoom on March 22 at 7 p.m.
Haunted and haunting, “How We Fight for Our Lives” is a coming-of-age memoir about a young, black, gay man from the South as he fights to carve out a place for himself, within his family, within his country, within his own hopes, desires and fears.
Copies of “How We Fight for Our Lives” are available for checkout at the Bowling Green library. Registration is required. To register, send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org, call 419-352-5050, or register online at wcdpl.org.