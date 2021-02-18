Patrons are now able to check out a VHS converter and a photo and document scanner from the Wood County District Public Library.
To further train patrons, WCDPL is offering an online tutorial on how to use the VHS converter and photo & document scanner on March 4 at 11 a.m.
“We added the online training session with the VHS converter and photo and document scanner to demonstrate how easy they are to use,” said Kristin Wetzel, Information Services Coordinator.
Patrons can check the VHS converter or photo and document scanner out by asking for it at the Information Desk. These items will be among many other items that can be checked out from WCDPL, including telescopes, large-sized versions of games, and ukuleles.
The VHS converter and the photo and document scanner were supported by a donation from the Wood County Genealogical Society.
Registration is required. Participants can register by calling 419-352-5050 or by emailing woodref@wcdpl.org.