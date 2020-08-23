The Children’s Place Staff of Wood County District Public Library is looking to connect with and support teachers.
For teachers who are returning to face-to-face instruction this fall, the library can make button pins with a teacher’s photo, while supplies last.
The Children’s Place staff has found that young children appreciate seeing faces while wearing masks.
Teachers who would like a button made for them can send a headshot to woodkids@wcdpl.org. The Children’s Place staff will let teachers know when their button can be picked up, during express service or curbside pick-up.
The library is here to support learning. Staff can help teachers and students get a library card, make reading recommendations, select books, or schedule a virtual field trip to the library.
For more information, contact the Children’s Place at 419-352-8253 or email at woodkids@wcdpl.org.