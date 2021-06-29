Learn more about acrylic pour painting and how to make your own pour paintings with the Wood County District Public Library’s Virtual Acrylic Pour Painting Tutorial on July 21 at 11 a.m.
WCDPL Communications and Marketing Manager Kelsey Nevius will walk you through what you need to start pouring, different pouring techniques, and will demonstrate this popular art style.
“Acrylic pouring is such an easy and fun way to make your own art,” said Nevius, who is an art hobbyist. “It’s incredibly easy to start doing, fun for all ages, and a great, relaxing way to spend your free time.”
The tutorial will be posted onto WCDPL’s Facebook page. Tune in to watch the tutorial on July 21. Participants who want to learn more and participate at home can also pick up a materials and tutorial sheet starting July 14 from the library.
To learn more, visit wcdpl.org, call 419-352-5050, or email woodref@wcdpl.org