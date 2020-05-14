Starting Monday, patrons of the Wood County District Public Library can pick up materials they have requested at both library locations.
To use the service, call 419-352-5050 to request items for pick-up in Bowling Green. To request items for pick-up at the Walbridge library, call 419-666-9900.
Hours for pick-up service in Bowling Green are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Hours for pick-up service at the Walbridge library are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Patrons can also place requests using the library’s catalog at https://wcdpl.org/.
Since the courier service between Ohio libraries has not yet resumed service, staff will only be able to pull items that are in the building. Limits on popular formats will be in effect as well. Bowling Green patrons will be limited to 10 movies; Walbridge patrons will be limited to three movies.
When patrons arrive at the library’s parking lot, they will call the phone number on the sign in the lot. Staff will bring their items out and place them on the table outside the door. When staff have returned inside the building, patrons can exit their vehicles and pick up their items.
The library is following guidelines for safe handling of library materials, so staff will not be able to accept returns during pick-up service. To return items, use the outside book returns at both the Bowling Green and Walbridge buildings. Patrons should expect a four-day delay in having items removed from their accounts while returned materials are held in quarantine.
“We are really excited to be getting physical library materials to our patrons,” said Michael Penrod, director of the Wood County District Public Library. “We will be able to share library resources while also keeping public health and safety at the forefront of what we do.”
Digital materials continue to be available at all times from the library’s website at https://wcdpl.org/eMedia.