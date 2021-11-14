PERRYSBURG — The Town Center at Levis Commons welcomes the 18th holiday season with a tree lighting event on Saturday at 6 p.m.
With the help of area schools, this year’s theme of Winter Wonderland will showcase marching bands, twirlers, jugglers, singers and dancers.
Performances begin at 4:30 p.m. throughout Levis Commons, building up to the lighting of the 50-foot tree at 6 p.m. with Mayor Tom Mackin and Santa Claus. Additional performances continue after the lighting which also includes free photos with Santa, free hot cocoa and a Clydesdale-drawn carriage ride through the entertainment district.
“This year’s theme evokes memories of outdoor activities in preparation for the holidays,” said Marketing Director Christine Best. “And when it comes to outdoor activities and the holidays, Levis Commons is a fun and family-friendly place to make new memories. Santa and Mrs. Claus will help us bring in the holiday season, and our performers range from ages 2 to 76, so there’s sure to be something for everyone on our stage areas. We’re also kicking off the Season of Giving toy drive, where a donation during the tree lighting event will earn you a chance to win a private dinner for two inside the 50-foot tree.”
To learn more visit shopleviscommons.com/events.