PERRYSBURG — A Ready, Set, School drive-thru donation drop-off will be held Friday at Levis Commons.
The goal of filling 750 backpacks has been set to prepare for school this fall.
On Friday from 2-6 p.m., the Town Center invites the community to donate new, still-wrapped school supplies to volunteers from Lucas County Children’s Services and Buckeye Broadband.
Items collected will be sorted and packed for distribution to children in need. Supplies needed include backpacks, 24-count crayons, glue sticks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, markers, notebooks and binders., A complete wish list can be found on shopleviscommons.com/events.
Donors are asked to follow the Donation Drop Off signs to the corner of Hollenbeck and Levis Commons Boulevard, between AT&T and Shimmery Belle Boutique. Safety measures will be in place. This will be no contact.
Donors are asked to pop their trunk, roll down the passenger window for instructions, and stay inside the vehicle. Then, volunteers will accept donations from the vehicle’s trunk or back seat passenger side if there’s no trunk. If a donation tax receipt is needed, donors should alert the volunteer and one will be provided one through the open passenger window.
The supplies will then be collected, sorted and donated. If donors are unable to make it to Levis Commons on Friday, donations can be dropped off at LCCS, 705 Adams St. in Toledo, or at any Directions Credit Union or Citizens National Bank branch, or use Cash App and search “$FriendsofLCCS.”
“With all the uncertainty this year, it’s vital that children be able to start school with the tools they need,” said Christine Best, marketing director at the Town Center at Levis Commons. “By collecting these new school supplies, we’re able to assemble them into brand new backpacks and provide essential school supplies. Ready, Set, School will streamline the donation process and get these supplies where they need to go just in time for school. The need is greater than ever this year due to COVID-19.”