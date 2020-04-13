If there’s an activity going on at St. Ursula Academy in Toledo, Emmah Leu is part of it. The senior has taken full advantage of the academic and extracurricular activities on campus during her six years at SUA.
As the daughter of two entrepreneurs, Leu is, herself, a creative and business-minded young woman. Her father, Doug, owns Impact Sales Solutions, while her mother, Gretchen, co-founded and co-owns wellness center Karuna House in downtown Perrysburg. Leu’s business endeavors include her own photography business, as well as a fashion and photography blog called “Mavourney.”
Leu has an older brother, Graham, who attends Miami University. The family lives in Perrysburg.
At SUA, Leu enjoys and excels in a variety of courses. She considers Advanced Placement Government and AP Statistics among her favorites. She also likes the creativity of her digital arts and yearbook courses.
Her favorite class, however, is French, and she will be minoring in the language next year at Indiana University. She has decided to major in marketing and international business, so a minor in French will be an asset.
“Emmah is the type of kid a teacher loves having in class. She’s bright and hard-working, but also fun with a great sense of humor. She’s definitely a stand-out student,” said Julie Arnold, French teacher.
At IU, Leu also plans to rush a sorority and participate in the campus dance marathon.
In addition to her classes at SUA, Leu is plugged into a wide array of extracurricular activities. She is a member of the Ski Club and in charge of artwork for the Spirit Club. She also serves as an Ambassador for SUA, which involves interacting with current and prospective parents, other students, and community members at various events in the school and around Toledo. Leu was previously on student council and has participated in the well-loved tradition of intramurals at SUA. This year, she will sing and play her guitar to represent the seniors in the talent portion of the intramural competition.
Caitlin Shawaker is Leu’s teacher and Spirit Squad faculty adviser.
“Emmah has an outstanding work ethic that extends far beyond the classroom,” she said. “Among the many extracurricular activities that she’s involved in, she also takes a leadership role in Spirit Squad. For our Winter Pep Rally, she planned, choreographed, and taught two Tik Tok dances to members of our faculty. The dances made the crowd go wild and ended in the study body joining in and dancing along with the teachers. She brings positive energy and passion to every commitment.”
In her free time, Leu dances competitively for Company C, which involves participating in competitions and recitals. She previously worked for Laurel’s Princess Parties, acting as Princess Anna from “Frozen” and Tinkerbelle from “Peter Pan” while she entertained young children.
When she does have a minute to relax, Leu can often be found in one of her favorite Perrysburg haunts: Local Roots (where she’s likely to be enjoying a Dragonberry Smoothie), Levis Commons or Zingo’s.
“Although Emmah has been at SUA since seventh grade, her enthusiasm for our school has never waned. She truly loves the SUA sisterhood,” said Rita Hayes, director of admissions and marketing at SUA.