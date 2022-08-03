Way Library

File photo. Way Public Library.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library is one of 25 libraries nationwide selected to participate in Let’s Talk About It: Women’s Suffrage, a grant designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement.

On Monday at 7 p.m., Bowling Green State University Associate Professor of History Nicole Jackson and romance genre historian Steve Ammidown will hold a conversation about the ways in which romance novels have used the suffrage movement as a plot point.

