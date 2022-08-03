PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library is one of 25 libraries nationwide selected to participate in Let’s Talk About It: Women’s Suffrage, a grant designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement.
On Monday at 7 p.m., Bowling Green State University Associate Professor of History Nicole Jackson and romance genre historian Steve Ammidown will hold a conversation about the ways in which romance novels have used the suffrage movement as a plot point.
Jackson is a historian of the modern African Diaspora, Black social movements and community activism, with a current focus on contemporary Black Britain. She is interested in everyday Black people’s work to expand the boundaries of social and political citizenship. She is also interested in the intersection between historical reality and representation in popular culture. Jackson has been a regular contributor on Black Perspectives, the blog of the African American Intellectual History Society, since September, 2017.
Ammidown is an archivist who also collects romance novels. He was the Romance Writers of America’s 2019 Cathie Linz Librarian of the Year for his work at BGSU, where he worked from 2016-20. Currently, he writes about the history of the romance genre at romancehistory.com.
Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call 419-874-3135 ext. 119 or visit waylibrary.info.
LTAI: Women’s Suffrage is a humanities discussion project from the American Library Association supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities.