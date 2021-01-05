As a child I was a bit embarrassed when my visiting grandmother told us to “make a light.” The daughter of Bohemian and Italian immigrants retained a few relics of their fledgling English. And the expression reflected her childhood, when lighting a room meant holding a match to a kerosene lamp, not just flipping an electric switch.
But the more I think about “making a light,” the more I like the expression. Making light can be taken literally or figuratively. It’s something we’re all called to do. Particularly in this season of shortening days, making light is crucial. In a holiday season marked by a worldwide pandemic, light is certainly at a premium.
There’s a reason we celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year when the sun seems to stand still in the sky. Our ancestors — who lived in a much dimmer world than we do — needed to remind themselves that brighter days were on the way. The solstice — the first day of winter — marked a turning point, when days slowly begin to grow longer.
Christmas and Hanukkah lights are one way of fending off the darkness. But they also celebrate its beauty. We wait until nightfall to light the candles or illuminate the tree. The moon, starts, and planets have more hours to shine during the longer nights. The cold and dark outside underline the warmth of our homes.
This winter provides us with many opportunities to shed light. It was a poignant holiday for many, with empty seats at the festive table and names of those passed struck off the Christmas card list. Many church choirs were silent, and family gatherings shrunk as we eschew larger get-togethers for safety’s sake.
Yet these sad realities give us the chance to harbor light. First we need preserve the light within ourselves, by cherishing our personal traditions and following family rituals, whatever they may be. Holiday music, baking, sharing stories, recalling past gatherings — all these bring the 12 months since last December full circle. Preserving traditions from year to year makes time seem to disappear.
Next, we can spread this illumination to those around us. Large gatherings may not be possible, but we can still spend holiday time with family and friends via Skype and Zoom (not to mention old-fashioned cards, calls, and letters. We can call the homebound and those separated from their families by COVID restrictions. We can donate time and treasure to a good cause. Or we can simply be gracious to a store clerk or service worker. There are so many ways to make a light in the darkest winter.
So this winter I won’t focus on how dark it is at 5 o’clock. Instead I’ll admire how brilliantly my neighbors’ homes shine with colored lights when the sun goes down. In spite of the virus I will tap into the hope that is in our DNA. It defies any pandemic. It speaks comfort to loss and pain. It reminds us a new year is coming.
Make a light. Share the light. Be the light. May all our lights, joined together, illuminate the year to come.