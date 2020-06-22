“The darkest hour is just before the dawn.”
This saying may well apply to America’s collective mental health at this moment.
Right now the nation is suffering. Already challenged by a global pandemic, we are dealing with the death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer.
Opportunistic looters are interrupting peaceful protests all over the country. Both black and white Americans are dismayed by another instance of police brutality. The police themselves are outraged that one of their own has betrayed his promises to the community. One wonders when the troubles will end.
But in the midst of brokenness — or even because of it — hope lifts its battered head.
The death of George Floyd has caused pain and rage, but it has also galvanized citizens with new resolve. Conservative friends of mine are just as angry as my most liberal fellows. Something about this man’s agonizing end has reached into the heart of America. “We have to be better than this” seems to be what people on both the right and the left are declaring.
Here in Bowling Green concerned citizens took to the streets in spite of the quarantine (most wearing masks, I was glad to see) to share their feelings. In some communities local police joined the protests and even “took a knee” to show solidarity.
I find this gesture powerful. It is the same gesture some onlookers objected to when used by athletes during the national anthem at sports events. Maybe the police — and the public in general — realize now that kneeling, far from being disrespectful — is a signal of mourning and of prayer. If we can grieve this egregious wrong together, we can also right it together. And right it we must.
History is full of tragedies that have given rise to reforms. New York’s Triangle garment sweatshop fire helped bring changes in labor conditions. The Chicago fire at the turn of the century led to urban planning reform and improvements in disaster response. The Detroit and Watts riots raised awareness of black Americans’ hopelessness and inspired legislative change.
But these changes don’t just happen on their own. People make them happen. And often these people are angry, outraged; even heartbroken. Just as painful symptoms lead a depressed individual to seek help, social symptoms can inspire us to create change. Pain can lead to growth. Put another way, growth requires pain. That pain in our collective consciousness—our communal mental health—might be exactly what we need to become a more just society.
One of my favorite bands, Ireland’s U2, has a song including the lyric “a heart that is broken/Is a heart that is open.” U2’s members lived through one of their country’s most troubled periods: the IRA bombings and urban riots of the 1970s and ‘80s.
Skillful diplomacy helped end that period. But a popular demand for peace did as well. Under democratic systems, when average people grow tired enough of violence and injustice, they ask for—and get—change. In its pain a broken heart is open to change. So can a hurting society be.
We need to ask and work for solutions in peaceful and constructive ways, and our leaders need to listen, not fan the flames of violence with provocative statements and gestures. We must set a common goal and work towards it together.
This is a time of pain and soul-searching for our nation. But if we handle it the right way, it can be a time of renewal as well. Will we let anger divide us, or a common pain unite us? It’s up to us. Of one thing I am certain: if we don’t stand together, we will fall apart.