Ah, fall. The season of apple-picking, outdoor bonfires, pumpkins — and the sneaking sense that winter’s icy gusts is just around the corner.
As much as some of us, including myself, whine and cry about it, it’s no use winter is coming. Venturing outdoors this crisp autumn morning I noticed the trees are not whining or ignoring winter’s freezing death grip; they are preparing for it.
Each year as the days grow shorter and the weather cooler, trees in Northwest Ohio transform from lush green leaves into fiery reds, brilliant orange and vibrant yellows, offering viewers a natural masterpiece.
Deciduous trees, or trees that drop their leaves such as maple, oak, elms and hickory trees lose water through their thin, delicate leaves throughout the growing season. Plants generate energy from sunlight through a process called photosynthesis. Trees produce chlorophyll, a green pigment that absorbs light. The light is then turned to energy that is converted to sugars that nourish the trees. During the summer growing season, trees produce chlorophyll as fast as they use it, and they take up water to aid in transport of the sugars throughout the tree.
As winter approaches normally around mid-autumn, when both water and sunlight are harder to come by, producing so much chlorophyll takes more energy than its worth. So, trees slowly produce less and less chlorophyll. As the green pigment fades, other pigments that have been hidden underneath emerge. Xanthophyll is what gives leaves a yellow color; carotenoid an orange color; and anthocyanin a red color. All three of these pigments are always present in leaves, but in the summer, the leaves are green because of the abundance of chlorophyll. The reason most trees are green during the summer is green is the color that is most efficient for photosynthesis.
During the autumn, trees slow down their metabolism (the production of chlorophyll) to conserve energy for the winter. As less chlorophyll is produced, underlying pigments in the leaves become visible, creating foliage that draws are attention to the beauty of nature.
Trees drop their leaves to conserve water that would be lost during the winter. Finally, we are left with just the trunk and branches as the trees go into a sort of hibernation for the winter. Nothing goes to waste, though. The dropped leaves enter the soil, and the magic of the soil converts the leaves into organic matter. As the organic matter breaks down in the spring it releases nutrients back into the soil.
The tree is once again nourished and ready to go for another year. Therefore, it is better to mulch the tree leaves as opposed to burning or having your municipality pick up the leaves.
So, yes, fall is beautiful. It is a reminder that the long march toward winter does not have to be a march toward doom. Indeed, let us all be more like trees this fall and shed the things that are not serving us. Maybe doing so will even help something new grow in the future.
(Information and research for article obtained from Aaron Roth Biology, professor Northeastern University.)