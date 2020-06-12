TONTOGANY – Maggie Lehsten likes math so much, she wants to make a career out of it.
The Otsego High School senior plans to study actuarial science at the University of Toledo this fall.
Actuarial science is risk analysis usually for insurance companies, Lehsten said.
“I really like math so that’s what made me decide I really wanted to do it,” she said. “Ideally I would do it for crop insurance or something in the agriculture field.”
Last spring, when crop plantings were delayed due to excess rain, Lehsten said she would have used data analysis to determine what to charge policy holders.
“So they know we can help the farmers when they need it but the insurance company is still making a profit.”
With a love of math, many careers were available, but Lehsten picked actuarial science after taking a statistics class at Bowling Green State University her sophomore year.
“I loved it so much,” Lehsten said. “A lot of people said, ‘If you like it, it should be something that you do.’”
She investigated different careers that use statistics and actuarial science stuck out.
“I especially liked that I could work in the ag industry.”
Lehsten does not have a farm background, but is a member of the Haskins Clover Crew 4-H club and FFA and has taken chickens and rabbits to the Wood County Fair.
The Haskins resident also is valedictorian at the high school with a 4.16 grade point average.
“I have mixed feelings about it,” Lehsten said about the title. “I really wanted it but at the same time you either get it or you don’t. When I was working for my grades, I was working for it for myself … I like to know I did the best I can.
“I did it because I like to learn.”
She admits to being competitive.
Lehsten also plays golf, which is nothing if not competitive.
Lehsten started golf her freshman year, saying she had never touched a club before.
“I just liked it so much, and it’s hard because when you first start you are not good at it. But I fell in love with the game.”
She said she started to get good halfway through her sophomore year.
Lehsten was on the NBC champion girls golf teams in 2017-19.
She hopes to join a golf league this summer.
In a school biography, Lehsten said she would most like to meet Arnold Palmer.
She said the two would share an interest in golf and the Arnold Palmer beverage, “which is so good,” she said with a laugh.
She likes Phil Mickelson because both play golf left-handed.
Lehsten also is a member of student council, National Honor Society, musicals and swing choir.
She said she misses her friends not being in school the past two months, due to coronavirus, as well as ag class where they were supposed to make their wood projects for the fair.
She caddies at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo and is a cashier at Sautter’s Food Center in Waterville.
While she doesn’t use stats to compute the best play in golf, she is looking forward to it as a career.
“I know I want to be an actuary. I can do it for any (field) but I want to do it for agriculture.”