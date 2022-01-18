James Hickman, 7, eyes a Lego while building a robot at the Wood County District Public Library Saturday during the library’s Lego Cup Challenge. Participants were given a cup of Legos and an item or structure to build using as many of the Legos in their cup as possible. After building, creations will be on display for all of WCDPL’s patrons to view.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Raising Cane’s expected to build franchise in Perrysburg Twp.
- BG woman sentenced to prison for 6th OVI
- BG man arrested in beating, also charged with threatening police
- Toledo man sent to prison for intimidating a witness
- ‘No sentence will bring him back:” Jerry City man going to prison for killing bicyclist
- Haas name no longer on BGSU stadium
- Jody Michael Swoap
- Murder suspect wants DNA test
- Donate to help family of deputy who died unexpectedly
- $10,000 in payments taken from BG city drop box
Videos
Collections
- BG vs Anthony Wayne, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022
- BG vs Perrysburg, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
- Perrysburg vs BG, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
- BG vs Otsego, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
- 2021 Year in Photos
- BG vs Liberty Center, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
- BG vs Southview, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021
- BGSU vs Miami, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
- BGSU vs Ball State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
- BGSU vs Buffalo, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022