Bowling Green High School is presenting “Legally Blonde” this week.
The award-winning musical is based on the movie and follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
Whitney Bechstein will portray Elle while Zach Mangan plays Warner Huntington III.
Drew Thomas is Emmett Forrest and Cody Ray is Professor Callahan.
Rory Mott plays Kyle, the delivery man who eventually marries hairdresser Paulette Bonafonte, played by Maggie Titus.
Lauren Goberman plays Warner’s girlfriend Vivienne Kensington and Megan Amburgey plays exercise queen Brooke Wyndham.
The cast also includes Delta Nu Sorority sisters Pilar, played by Kelsey Kerr; Serena, played by Rose Walters; Margot, portrayed by Carly Lake; and Kate, played by Reagan Otley.
Shows will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
Tickets must be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/62748.
The adult price is $15 while students and seniors will be charged $13.