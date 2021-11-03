The incumbent came in second but that was still enough to maintain his seat on the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education.
David Lee was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s election with 620 supporters (36.07%). Brian King earned 495 votes (28.80%).
Third place went to Jeremie Pennington, who had 379 votes (22.05%) and fourth went to William Zimmerman, who had 225 votes (13.09%).
These are unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections.
King said, despite not being the top vote-getter, the results were a clear message the community supported him and Lee.
He said he was humbled and appreciative the community put him back on the board for his fifth term.
King wants to continue to work for the children who attend Elmwood and that includes giving students the technology they need to excel and the curriculum that will help them achieve.
He said the district offers 1:1 with technology, “but I think we have to continue to improve how we use that technology.”
King also wants to offer world-class facilities.
“(We need to) live within our means but give them the tools necessary to succeed,” he said.
He wants to find things, such as the new engineering program, to give students to help them be successful and to transition from traditional education to future education.
“We’ve come a long way, but I don’t think we’re there yet,” King said.
Finally, he wants to focus not only on the college-bound students but give tools to those who don’t follow that path.
Lee attributed his success to staying in the area after graduating from Elmwood and being involved with the district for 34 years.
“It makes me feel good that people believe in me,” he said. “I’m going to do my best to serve the district well.”
Lee said he hopes people see him as a good leader.
“I hope I live up to their expectations,” he said.
He said he didn’t think anything about winning when he entered the race at the last minute, only that he could play a role in making Elmwood better.
He said, as a wrestling coach, he is in a position that people talk to him and added he already has had people approach him about certain issues. Lee declined to share what those issues were.
He said he will give up the paid coaching position and become a volunteer in order to serve on the board.
Lee said he expects to learn from King, who is a 1981 graduate while Lee graduated in 1978.
“I like to influence people in a positive way,” Lee said.
Kristen Endicott, who served one term on the board, decided not to seek reelection.