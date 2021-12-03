PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s discussion series, the History Circle, led by Chelsea Griffis, lecturer in history at the University of Toledo, continues on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The group will meet virtually via Zoom for a group discussion of the movie “Tora! Tora! Tora!”
Griffis’ current research projects include conservative women and the Equal Rights Amendment, and the history of women’s in-home selling parties. She teaches courses on women’s history, the history of US ethnicity and immigration, and U.S. LGBTQ history.
Participants are asked to watch the movie beforehand; DVDs are available at the library to borrow. Registration is required and the Zoom link will be sent at least 12 hours before the discussion. Registration closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. Masks are required.