Around the perimeter of my yard is a buried electrical current. It is a training tool for my dog Charlie. While wearing a special collar, if Charlie crosses the property line he receives a “correction” in his neck.
“Good lord,” the wife said. “What you are proposing is cruel and inhumane. To willingly shoot electricity into the neck of our poor sweet baby boy just because he makes a little mistake, is tantamount to torture. How would you like it if I did that to you?”
“Honey,” I said trying to calm her. “Lots of people have buried electrical fencing for their pets to keep them out of traffic, or from getting lost. After a few corrections he will learn where the property line is and will stay within it.”
We bought the fencing and Charlie learned very quickly where his boundaries are. And now we feel confident knowing he’s safe.
A few months back while sitting in the man chair, I commented to the wife that my socks were too tight.
“You’re not wearing socks,” she said.
“Well, dang. I guess I’m not. My feet feel kind of numb and tingly like I have tight socks on.”
Grabbing her phone, she called the doctor’s office and made an appointment for me.
“It’s just a little tingle. What’s the big deal?”
“Best to get it checked out before you tell me your pants are too tight when you’re not wearing any.”
Now, why am I switching mid-column from a story about Charlie’s electrical fence to my dumb numb feet?
Thank you for asking.
At my doctor’s appointment a week later, I had to have an electromyography or an EMG. It is a test where the doctor sticks little needles or electrodes into your muscles, even your neck, and basically electrocute you and then record how far you jumped off the examination table. They start out low, and then gradually turn up the “juice” until your eyes boil or you hit the ceiling, whichever comes first.
This test determines how well your nervous system is conducting messages from your brain to your feet. Well, I am here to tell you that my brain has been misfiring for a long, long time. So I was not terribly surprised when the tests revealed that I have mild peripheral neuropathy, or numb feet.
When I came home, I explained to the wife what I had been through.
“I am literally fried, toasted, barbecued. That test pounded so much electricity into me if you screwed light bulbs into my ears right now they would light up.”
She started laughing — real hard.
“What’s the matter? What did I miss?” I asked.
“Don’t you see the irony here?” she asked. “It’s karma. You bought that buried electrical fence that zaps Charlie in the neck and now you just got zapped in the neck.”
She continued laughing for about 10 minutes which was really annoying, but not as annoying as when Charlie started rolling on the floor laughing and pointing at my neck.
It seems the older I get the less respect I get — even from the dog.
I got so mad I left the house to take a walk around the block, but got zapped at the end of the driveway. Now I’m afraid to leave my yard.
I hate getting old.
