Have you been looking for a book group to join? How about a movie discussion group, or a gathering of people who love to eat, or garden, or attend university theatrical and musical performances together?
The University Women of Bowling Green State University is a perfect place to find any of the above social and learning opportunities, plus quite a few more.
Area women can learn more by attending UW’s annual Fall Membership Brunch, to be held Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at the new Veterans Building at City Park.
Anyone may attend; affiliation with BGSU is not a requirement.
For this year only, the usual potluck meal will be replaced by a box lunch provided by Call of the Canyon. The meal will feature a Tuzigoot turkey cheddar sandwich, chips and salsa, fresh fruit and a cookie, for $10. Reservations are needed by Aug. 15. Current members must send their name and $10 for each meal, to Hilde Farrow at 1210 Alexandria Blvd., Bowling Green, OH 43402. Make checks payable to University Women of BGSU. Prospective “newbies” are welcomed as guests, but should call Farrow at 810-235-7923 to be added to the count.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the duo of Crickett & Ruben.
The brunch program will include a brief address by BGSU President Rodney Rogers, who will offer updates about campus happenings.
The winners of UW’s college scholarships for 2021-22 will be introduced. They are BGSU students Stephanie Lane, Rachel Leatherman, Kelly Stallkamp and Jenna Hogrefe.
Lane is a junior who lives in Vermillion and takes classes at Firelands Campus. She is majoring in social work and also working on an associated degree in criminal justice. She is employed at Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter as a residential care giver and also answers the crisis phone line. Lane is a mother of four.
Leatherman, a senior from Continental, is majoring in inclusive early childhood education. Her experience as the lead preschool teacher at a child development center in East Texas where virtually all her students were faced with hunger and abuse in their home lives is motivating her current career goals. She is president of Kappa Delta Pi national honor society for educators and is employed as a clerk at Kroger.
Stallkamp, a senior from Norwalk who is moving to Bowling Green, is seeking a Business Administration degree in accounting. She is currently employed as a banquet server at Kalahari Resorts and Sandusky and her goal for next summer is an internship with Cedar Point as one of their theft-prevention auditors.
Hogrefe, a senior nursing major, lives in the Bowling Green area and has two children. She is employed at the Falcon Health Center.
Each woman will receive a $2,000 scholarship. This marks the first time the University Women have awarded four scholarships in a single year. Two has been the norm in most years. Serving on the scholarship selection committee were Jo Tutolo, Mary Lynn Pozniak and Lee Field-Starks.
During the Aug. 28 brunch, the organization will hold its annual raffle and silent auction to support these college scholarships, which are earmarked for adult female students. Members are invited to bring one or more items to donate. In charge of the raffle are Susan Winters and Karen Johnson.
The brunch also provides members a chance to sign up for year-long special interest groups, described as the backbone of University Women. Among these are monthly groups devoted to gourmet dining and travel, gardening, book discussions, movie discussions, docent-led Toledo Museum of Art tours, genealogy, antiques, knitting, lunching at area restaurants, bridge, and community service. There is also a choral group, led by Jo Ascunce, which welcomes new members.
New to the list of interest groups this year is a brand-new book group devoted solely to mysteries, as well as a BGSU Arts Group whose members will attend live performances on campus throughout the year.
Looking ahead, UW will resume its tradition of an annual holiday party for members, spouses and partners on Dec. 10 at the home of Barbara and Roger Sanchez.
Prospective new members may download an application form on the website: universitywomenofbgsu.com.