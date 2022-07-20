Are you looking to learn more about your computer and how to better use technology? Join the Wood County District Public Library for Computer Basics workshops that are perfect for beginners.
These six different introductory courses will run you through six different computer topics. Participants in these courses will meet in Meeting Room C at the library, 251 N. Main St., on Fridays at 11 a.m. Register online for one or multiple courses at wcdpl.org or by calling 419-352-5050.
Aug. 12: Computer Basics: Meet Your Computer This starting course will cover the typical hardware and software that most computers run, focusing on desktop computer that run Windows 10.
Aug. 26: Computer Basics: Mouse-ercise This course will focus on the use of the mouse with a computer, practicing hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills and the use of buttons on the device.
Sept. 9: Computer Basics: Beginner Internet During this course, you’ll learn more about surfing the web and how to use the Google Chrome browser.
Sept. 23: Computer Basics: Email with Gmail This is an introductory course on Gmail that covers composing, receiving, and organizing an electronic mailbox.
Oct. 14: Computer Basics: Microsoft Word Learn about the uses and functions available in Microsoft Word. Basic computer skills are recommended for this course.
Oct. 28: Computer Basics: Google Suite Get a walk though of Google Suite and learn about the general applications available through Google. Learn how to navigate and how each application functions. Basic computer skills are recommended for this course.