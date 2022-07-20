Are you looking to learn more about your computer and how to better use technology? Join the Wood County District Public Library for Computer Basics workshops that are perfect for beginners.

These six different introductory courses will run you through six different computer topics. Participants in these courses will meet in Meeting Room C at the library, 251 N. Main St., on Fridays at 11 a.m. Register online for one or multiple courses at wcdpl.org or by calling 419-352-5050.

