Join the Wood County District Public Library for Comfort Foodways During a Pandemic, which explores how the pandemic has impacted eating habits.
Lucy Long leads this online discussion on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
During this discussion, the group will explore Foodways, or the eating habits and culinary practices of a people, region or historical period, and how COVID-19 has changed these.
Long directs the independent nonprofit Center for Food and Culture and teaches in American studies, ethnic studies, folklore, tourism, and nutrition at Bowling Green State University.
With degrees in folklore and ethnomusicology, she focuses on food, music, and dance as mediums for meaning, identity, community, and power. Her publications include “Ethnic American Cooking” (2016), “Honey: A Global History” (2017), and “Comfort Food Meanings and Memories” (2017). She has also written numerous articles and produced documentary films and museum exhibits about food traditions in the Midwest.
“We usually think of comfort food as food that is ‘bad’ for us, but will temporarily relieves stress,” Long said. “This workshop broadens the idea to look at some of the ways we find both discomfort and comfort through all the activities around food. These foodways offer opportunities to nourish connections to other people, establish routines, and feel a sense of security and control within the chaos of the pandemic.”
This event is free to the public. Contact woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050 to reserve a spot and for information on how to join the discussion.