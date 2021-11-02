Wood County Addiction Response Collaborative is hosting a public event featuring guest speakers on the topic of addiction and how the public can help and support those who are suffering.
The event will be held at the Perrysburg Junior High School Auditorium from 6-8 pm on Monday and is free to the public.
The Wood County Addiction Response Collaborative is a quick response team that responds to overdose incidents and other related addiction calls. The ARC Program assists individuals in finding treatment options tailored to meet their needs. During the recovery process, ARC provides support to the individual, family members and support systems.
For more information, contact 419-373-3900, arc@woodcountyohio.gov, or woodcountyarc.com.