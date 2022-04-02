The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will be hold a three-part “Spring Home Repairs? Learn How to Work with Contractors” course at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St. This series, will take a comprehensive look at the homeowner contractor relationship and provide tips for ensuring your project goes smoothly.
Panelists include contractors, attorneys, and consumer advocates.
Part I: What Can Go Wrong? Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Learn common issues and legal basics. Moderator: Rachel Phipps, Bowling Green councilwoman. Panel: Judy Miller, community member; Elizabeth Geer-Fry, esquire; Annie Miner, the Cocoon; Danielle Murphy, consumer education; consumer protection, Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Part II: Bidding and Contracting, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. Consider best practices for obtaining quotes and what a contract should include. Moderator: Lisa Myers, MSW, LISW-S, WCCOA. Panel: Matt Snow, City of BG Housing specialist; Jim Overmyer, retired contractor and Habitat for Humanity Worker; Geer-Fry.
Part III: Q&A With Contractors, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. Hear directly from contractors and learn about their expectations of clients. Representatives include contractors Bruce Bauer and Tom Pendleton and moderator Danielle Brogley, director of programs, WCCOA.
Registration is required by calling the Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.