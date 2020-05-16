The COVID-19 crisis has yet to seriously threaten the food supply, but the sight of empty grocery store shelves and less than ideal produce, has led Americans to produce their own vegetables.
Join the virtual program, Covid-19 Vegetable Gardening, to get tips on starting a garden.
“Vegetable gardening is fun and rewarding. Growing food at home has never seemed like a better idea. During World War II, Americans were urged to plant ‘victory gardens’ as the nation faced potential food shortages,” said Craig Everett, horticulturist with the Ohio State University Extension office.
Everett will hold the program Thursday at 7 p.m., virtually via Zoom. To attend, pre-register at https://wood.osu.edu/
Under events click on Covid -19 Vegetable Gardening.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information contact Everett at 419-354-9050 or everett.33@osu.edu.