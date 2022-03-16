Have you ever wondered how environmental damage and improvement are measured? Are you curious about projects underway right now that protect and remediate the Maumee River?
Join the Wood County District Public Library and Partners for Clean Streams for a program on the Great Lakes Watershed Clean-up on April 11 at 7 p.m. in the Bowling Green library’s Meeting Room A&B.
Liv Simkins Bullock (they/them) from Partners for Clean Streams will answer these questions, give you an inside look into environmental history, and then go behind-the-scenes of the organization that coordinates our region’s largest watershed clean-up.
Partners for Clean Streams will share the international story of the Great Lakes’ Areas of Concern Agreement, focused on Northwest Ohio’s important role in this decades-long effort to protect our waterways.
Registration is required, and space is limited.
To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.