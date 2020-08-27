PERRYSBURG — Celebrate the skills of yesteryear at Fort Meigs this weekend.
Blacksmithing, tinsmithing, leatherwork, and candle making are historic skills considered almost lost arts today. In 1813, however, they were vital skills of everyday life. See historic trades and skills demonstrations and learn about a different side of life in early Ohio.
This program is included with general admission.
Fort Meigs After Dark Lantern Tours will be held Sept. 18 and Oct. 9.
Led by costumed guides, guests will tour the fort by lantern light, witness a nighttime musket demonstration, and experience the historic battlefield as soldiers did during the War of 1812.
Space is limited to 20 guests to allow for social distancing and masks are required.
The cost is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for kids and students.
Doors open at 8 p.m. Tours start at sunset, around 8:30 p.m.
This program fills quickly. Registration and pre-payment is required. Register by calling 419-874-4121.
Due to the State of Ohio’s mandatory mask order, all visitors to Fort Meigs are required to wear a mask inside the Visitor Center and historic buildings.
The fort is located at 29100 W. River Road. For more information, visit fortmeigs.org or call 800-283-8916.