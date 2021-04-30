Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Bike Fit & Body Positioning for Adults is set for Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 pm. at the Rudolph Bike Park, 14038 Mermill Road. Take bike skills to the next level with The Right Direction youth development program pro instructors.Each technique will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. This program is designed for ages 14 and up. Masks are required for all participants and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
A Slacklining Workshop is set for Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Learn a new way to play outdoors through slacklining, a modern balancing sport. It is a sport similar to yet distinct from tightrope walking. Join instructors from the Right Direction in this three-day introductory course designed for ages 10-17. Learn a variety of movement-based skills. Plan on attending all three programs, as skills will build upon each session. The program fee is $20, or $17 for Friends of the Parks members.
Frog and Toad Calls ID will be held Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. via videoconference. Learn the calls of local species and tips on visual identification. Also discuss the volunteer monitoring program and research being done at the parks.
A Frog and Toad Calls Field Session is set for Thursday from 8-9 p.m. at Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet. Head into the field to listen and look for local frog and toad species that were learned in the ID class earlier in the week. Masks are required for all participants age 6 and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
Take a Top Rope Climbing Workshop on Saturdays, May 8 and 22, and June 5 and 19 from 9 a.m.-noon at Sawyer Quarry Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Participate in a series of workshops designed to teach the basics of building safe climbing systems and give you the knowledge to top-rope climb on your own. This program will run in four sessions where skills build. Plan to attend all sessions. All equipment is provided. The program is designed for ages 14 and up. This program takes place outdoors; dress for the weather and for moving around in the woods. Masks are required for all participants and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed. The program fee is $55, or $45 for members of the Friends.
A Mountain Bike Meet-up is set for May 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Rudolph Bike Park. Join the Right Direction pro instructors with a bike for some quality time at the track. Enjoy personalized instruction or go with the flow of the group for impromptu challenges and skill-builders for all ages. Bring a properly-fitting helmet and bike.
An Oak Openings Region Blue Week Nature Hike is planned for May 11 from 10-11 a.m. at Bradner Preserve, 11491 N. Fostoria Road. The park district is a partner of the Green Ribbon Initiative. Celebrate Blue Week with a spring hike. Learn about the Bradner Preserve’s connection to the Oak Openings Region.
A Richness and Rarity Book Discussion will be held May 12 from 7-8 p.m. at Bradner Preserve via videoconference . Join Elliot Tramer, author of “Richness and Rarity: The Natural History of Lucas County” for a moderated discussion of the book, especially as it relates to the Oak Openings Region. The program may include contributors to the book as part of the discussion. Wood County Park District Program Coordinator Jim Witter will be the discussion facilitator.
A Tweenagers: Wetland Romp is planned for May 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Head to the wetland with nets and buckets in hand to see what types of critters we can catch, then see if we can identify them and understand their place in the wetland ecosystem.
Hiking for Health will be held May 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.
Join the Depression-era Recipe Club on May 15 from 1-2 p.m. via teleconference. Experience new recipes with the Carter Historic Farm. Cook the shared Depression-era recipe prior to the event, then join online for a social hour to snack, share the experience with the recipe, and talk about any changes to make it a modern recipe. The recipe will be selected based on 1930s healthy diet guidelines and will be shared one week in advance, so registering early is recommended.
Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Braking & Trackstands is set for May 16 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rudolph Bike Park. Take bike skills to the next level with the Right Direction pro instructors. For excellent control, mastering brakes and bike balance is essential. Each technique will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. Masks are required for all participants age 6 and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed. This class is combined for youth and adults.
Learn about hummingbirds on May 19 from 7-8 p.m. via videoconference. Discover the joy of attracting hummingbirds. Learn about local species, discuss the use of nectar feeders and determine what native and annual plants work best to support these birds. Join this collaboration between Wood County parks and the Cincinnati Nature Center. The program fee is $5.
Nature Play | Trail Builders will be held May 22 from 1-2 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Free-play in nature is beneficial for a child’s mental, physical and social development. Bring your child age 3-6 to the Nature Play Area and relearn play the natural way. A focused project, song or activity serve as a guide to the children’s creativity, critical thinking, choice-challenges and play. Register participating child only. Adults must stay. Masks are required for all participants age 6 and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed.
Outdoor Beginner Mindfulness is set for May 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville. Time outdoors and mindfulness practice have been found to be beneficial for our physical and mental health. Join a naturalist for a gentle walk and seated mindfulness practice.
Hiking for Health will be held May 28 from 10-11:30 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.
A Slacklining Workshop is set for May 31 and June 2 and 4 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Learn a new way to play outdoors through slacklining, a modern balancing sport. It is a sport similar to yet distinct from tightrope walking. Join instructors from the Right Direction in this three-day introductory course designed for ages 10-17. You’ll learn a variety of movement-based skills. Plan on attending all three programs, as skills will build upon each session. The program fee is $20, or $17 for Friends of the Parks members.