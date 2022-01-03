SYLVANIA — The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund along with National School Choice Week are presenting a School Choice School Fair for grades K-8 on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Franciscan Center, located on the campus of Lourdes University, at 6832 Convent Blvd.
Interested families can learn about the different educational options available in Northwest Ohio including private schools, charter schools, public schools and homeschooling as well as tuition scholarships.
“The pandemic created conditions that forced families to seek out fresh solutions for their children’s education. Parents saw more clearly than ever that children truly have a variety of learning needs. This fair will give parents an opportunity to visit with schools to see what they have to offer,” said Megan Salameh, project coordinator for the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund.
Representatives from 30 participating schools and School Choice Ohio will have tables with informational materials to share. Parents will also have an opportunity to learn about the scholarships available for private education including the EdChoice Scholarship Program and the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund.
EdChoice scholarships provide students from underperforming schools as well as students whose household gross income is at or below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines. There are over 200,000 students eligible for an EdChoice voucher in the State of Ohio for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund awards scholarship assistance for low-income students who reside in one of 19 counties in Northwest Ohio for private school tuition and homeschool expenses.
The fair is part of National School Choice Week. Parking and admission are free.
For more information, visit https://nosf.org/events/ or call 419-720-7048.