Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897. If a fee isn’t mentioned, the program is free.
Escape the Nature Center II is set for Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Bradner Nature Center, 11491 N. Fostoria Road. Use wits, nature knowledge and teamwork skills to solve the puzzles and escape the nature center. The leader is Bill Hoefflin. The program fee is $10.
Seed Starting is set for Feb. 9 from 6-7 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Get ahead of the vegetable production season by learning to start seeds indoors to transplant outdoors at a later date. Learn how to calculate the outdoor planting date for transplants based on weather, and the projected harvest date for each crop. The program leader is Michelle Wallace, regional ANR extension educator.
Backpacking Basics: Choosing Gear will be held Feb. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. Choosing gear can be a daunting task, but knowing what to look for and why can help filter selections. The program will cover packs, footwear, clothing and specialty items for safety and convenience. The leader is Craig Spicer.
An EcoLit Book Group Meeting will be held Feb. 10 from 7-9 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: Friends’ Green Room. For this meeting, read “The Hungry Tide” a novel by Amitav Ghosh. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897
The Great Backyard Bird Count will be held Feb. 12 from 10-10:45 a.m. via videoconference. Learn how to participate in this volunteer science program happening in backyards around the country. Learn about common feeder birds to look for and how to identify them. The leader is Witter.
Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com.