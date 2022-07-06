Learn about the creatures that enrich our rivers and lakes and improve water quality by filtering gallons of water each day.
Join the Wood County District Public Library and the Wood County Park District for Fascinating Freshwater Mussels on July 29 at 10:30 a.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the library, 251 N. Main St.
Families will learn more about local freshwater mussels from naturalist Craig Spicer and get to know about their place in our local ecosystem in this informative and fun talk. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-8253, email [email protected], or register online at wcdpl.org.