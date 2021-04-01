Dive into borrowing free eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies, TV shows and magazines from the Wood County District Public Library.
Join library staff via Zoom for an informative presentation covering all of the basics of library apps like Libby, Hoopla, and Flipster on April 9 at 11 a.m.
“The pandemic has made digital resources more important than ever before, so we wanted to offer patrons a quick tutorial to show them just how easy it is to dive into the world of free emedia from the library,” said Marnie Pratt, information services librarian.
Registration is required. Contact woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050 to register. For more information, visit wcdpl.org.