WALBRIDGE — Summer is going to the dogs. Join the Wood County District Public Library and learn more about the training and skills police dogs offer to the community with Walbridge Police Officer Terry Glosser and K-9 Officer Echo. This program will take place on June 30 at 10 a.m. at Walbridge Veterans Memorial Park.
Families will get a chance to ask questions and learn more about how K-9 Officer Echo is trained, and how he works with Glosser.
No registration is required. To participate, families can join WCDPL at Walbridge Veterans Memorial Park. For more information, call 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.